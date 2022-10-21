Uncategorized

Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1,5-Pentanediamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,5-Pentanediamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity? 98%

Purity ?99%

Segment by Application

Intermediate of Organic Synthesis

Epoxy Curing Agent

Polymer Preparation

Biological Research

By Company

TCI

AK Scientific

3B Scientific Corporation

Cathay Biotech

Ningxia Eppens Bioengineering

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,5-Pentanediamine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity? 98%
1.2.3 Purity ?99%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Intermediate of Organic Synthesis
1.3.3 Epoxy Curing Agent
1.3.4 Polymer Preparation
1.3.5 Biological Research
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Production
2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediamine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,5-Pentanediamin

 

