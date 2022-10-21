Uncategorized

Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fully Hydrolized

Partially Hydrolized

Segment by Application

Makeup

Skin Care Products

Facial Masks

By Company

Kuraray

BASF

Evonik

Sekisui Chemical

Nippon Gohsei

Merck

Anhui Wanwei Group

SNP

Eastman Chemical

DuPont

OCI

Celanese

Chang Chun Group

Japan VAM & Poval

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fully Hydrolized
1.2.3 Partially Hydrolized
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Makeup
1.3.3 Skin Care Products
1.3.4 Facial Masks
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production
2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvinyl Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Polyvin

 

