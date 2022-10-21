Uncategorized

Global Glass Cement Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glass Cement market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Cement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Categories

Silicone Rubber

Polyurethane Adhesive (pu)

by Performance

Neutral Glass Adhesive

Acid Glass Adhesive

Segment by Application

Domestic Decoration

Digital Products

Transportation

Medical

Industrial

Other

By Company

Henkel

GC

3M

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dow Inc

B. Fuller Company

Ashland Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Sika A.G

Permabond Engineering Adhesives

Bohle Group

KIWO

ThreeBond Holdings

Pattex

Antas

Silande

Xinzhan

Cnguibao

Lushi

BLD

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Cement Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Cement Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicone Rubber
1.2.3 Polyurethane Adhesive (pu)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Cement Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Domestic Decoration
1.3.3 Digital Products
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Cement Production
2.1 Global Glass Cement Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Cement Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Cement Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Cement Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Cement Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Cement Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Cement Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Cement Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Cement Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glass Cement Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glass Cement Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Glass Cement by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Glass Cement Revenue by

 

