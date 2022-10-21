Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Hot Melts
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Packaging Industry
Paper Industry
Others
By Company
Henkel
Wacker
Planatol GmbH
Beardow Adams
Intercol Adhesives
Helios Kemostik
Worthen Industries
Evonik Industries
Jowat Adhesives Australia Pty Ltd
Everad Adhesives SAS
DIC Corporation
Techbond Group
Aneel Coatings & Polymers
HB Fuller
NANPAO
US Adhesives
Kiilto
Alpkim Adhesive
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Hot Melts
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Packaging Industry
1.3.4 Paper Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Production
2.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Adhesive for Paper and Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Adhes
