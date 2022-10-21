Uncategorized

Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Long Glass Fiber

Short Glass Fiber

Segment by Application

Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others

By Company

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Hollingsworth & Vose

NSG

Hokuetsu Corporation

Jiangsu Changhai Composite

Lydall

Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

Saint-Gobain

Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Long Glass Fiber
1.2.3 Short Glass Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roof Material
1.3.3 Industrial Filtration
1.3.4 Plasterboard
1.3.5 Electronics & Automobiles
1.3.6 Floor Covering
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production
2.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue by Region

 

