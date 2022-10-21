Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hand Lay Resin
Infusion Resin
Epoxy Structural Adhesive
Others
Segment by Application
2.0-3.0 MW
3.0-5.0 MW
>5.0 MW
By Company
Olin Corporation
Hexion
Huntsman
Swancor
Dasen Materials Technology
Wells Advanced Materials
BASF
Guangdong Broadwin
Sichuan Dongshu New Materials
Shanghai Kangda New Materials
Epoxy Base Electronic Material Corporation
Gurit
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hand Lay Resin
1.2.3 Infusion Resin
1.2.4 Epoxy Structural Adhesive
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 <2.0 MW
1.3.3 2.0-3.0 MW
1.3.4 3.0-5.0 MW
1.3.5 >5.0 MW
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Production
2.1 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wind Energy Grade Epoxy Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
