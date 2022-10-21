Global PET Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PET Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-sided
Dual-sided
Segment by Application
Lithium Battery
Flat Panel Display
Decorations
Others
By Company
3M
Tesa SE
Nitto Denko
ACHEM Technology Corp
Cybrid Technologies Inc
Supertape
Scapa Industrial
Celadon Technology
Lohmann Adhesive Tape Technologies
Jiangsu Sidike New Material
Vhimark
Zhongshan Crown Adhesive
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PET Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PET Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-sided
1.2.3 Dual-sided
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PET Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lithium Battery
1.3.3 Flat Panel Display
1.3.4 Decorations
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PET Tape Production
2.1 Global PET Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PET Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PET Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PET Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PET Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PET Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PET Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PET Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PET Tape Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PET Tape Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PET Tape by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 N
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/