Global PET Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

PET Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single-sided

Dual-sided

Segment by Application

Lithium Battery

Flat Panel Display

Decorations

Others

By Company

3M

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko

ACHEM Technology Corp

Cybrid Technologies Inc

Supertape

Scapa Industrial

Celadon Technology

Lohmann Adhesive Tape Technologies

Jiangsu Sidike New Material

Vhimark

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-sided

1.2.3 Dual-sided

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Lithium Battery

1.3.3 Flat Panel Display

1.3.4 Decorations

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PET Tape Production

2.1 Global PET Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PET Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PET Tape Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PET Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PET Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PET Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PET Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PET Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PET Tape Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PET Tape Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PET Tape by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global PET Tape Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 N

