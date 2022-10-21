Global Rare Earth Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rare Earth Recycling market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Recycling Source. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Recycling Source for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Light Rare Earth Recycling
Medium and Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
Segment by Recycling Source
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicles
Others
By Company
Rhodia SA
Hitachi Metals
GEM
Geomega Resources
Guangsheng Nonferrous Metals
Chenzhou City Jingui
Huahong Technology
Shenghe Holding
China Northern Rare Earth
Zhongxi Tianma New Materials Technology
Ganzhou Chenguang Rare-Earth New Materials
Mitsubishi Materials
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Light Rare Earth Recycling
1.2.3 Medium and Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
1.3 Market by Recycling Source
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Recycling Source, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Electric Vehicles
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Rare Earth Recycling Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Rare Earth Recycling Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Rare Earth Recycling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Rare Earth Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Rare Earth Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Rare Earth Recycling Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Rare Earth Recycling Industry Trends
2.3.2 Rare Earth Recycling Market Drivers
2.3.3 Rare Earth Recycling Market Challenges
2.3.4 Rare Earth Recycling Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Recycling Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Rare Earth Recycling Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Rare Earth Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Rare Earth Recy
