Bangladesh Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Summary

Bangladesh Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026 report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Bangladesh's defense expenditure has historically been driven by the need to modernize its armed forces. During the historic period, the Bangladeshi government steadily increased its defense budget. Defense expenditure registered a CAGR of 6.84% during 2017-2021. The country allocated US$3.3 billion to its defense sector in 2017, which increased to US$4.3 billion in 2021. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to the Bangladeshi government's well-defined military modernization plan – ?Forces Goal 2030' – to better equip its armed forces. Over the forecast period, the defense budget is projected to increase from US$4.3 billion in 2021 to US$5.7 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.18%. Despite a rapidly growing population, the country's per capita defense expenditure is also expected to increase from US$25.7 in 2021 to US$33 in 2026.

The acquisition budget for 2021 is US$1.1 billion. It is expected to grow to US$1.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.13%, primarily due to the modernization of the navy, army and air force. The Bangladeshi government aims to maintain international and regional security and continue peacekeeping activities.

This report offers detailed analysis of Bangladesh's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Highlights

– Modernization of the Bangladesh armed forces

– Over the forecast period, Bangladesh will primarily direct its defense expenditure towards the procurement of new advanced equipment, as well as international peacekeeping operations. Over this period, the government is looking to invest in the acquisition of technologically superior arms and ammunitions, which will strengthen the country's armed forces and make them better equipped to combat both internal and external threats.

– The most attractive sectors in Bangladesh's defense market are military fixed wing, naval vessels and surface combatants, and military land vehicles.

Who Should Buy

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Bangladesh's defense budget: detailed analysis of Bangladesh's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Bangladesh's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Bangladeshn military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Bangladesh are examined; which will help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Bangladeshn defense industry.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Bangladeshn defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Bangladeshn market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Bangladeshn defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Bangladeshn government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

