Global Flexible Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flexible Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Uncoated Paper

Coater Paper

Sack Kraft Paper

Gift Wraps

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Allied Industries

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

Huhtamaki Group

International Paper

DS Smith

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

Oji Holdings Corporation

Georgia-Pacific

Packaging Corporation of America

Detmold Group

Sappi

Koehler Paper Group

Magnum Packaging

Mondi

Tetra Pak International

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company.

Sonoco Products Company

Bryce Corporation

Visy

Pratt Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flexible Paper Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Uncoated Paper

1.2.3 Coater Paper

1.2.4 Sack Kraft Paper

1.2.5 Gift Wraps

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Chemicals & Fertilizers

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Automotive & Allied Industries

1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.7 Consumer Goods

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flexible Paper Production

2.1 Global Flexible Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Flexible Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Flexible Paper Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flexible Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flexible Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flexible Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Flexible Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Flexible Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Flexible Paper Sales by Region

