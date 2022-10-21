Global Flexible Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Flexible Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Uncoated Paper
Coater Paper
Sack Kraft Paper
Gift Wraps
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Chemicals & Fertilizers
Pharmaceuticals
Automotive & Allied Industries
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
Huhtamaki Group
International Paper
DS Smith
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES
Oji Holdings Corporation
Georgia-Pacific
Packaging Corporation of America
Detmold Group
Sappi
Koehler Paper Group
Magnum Packaging
Mondi
Tetra Pak International
Smurfit Kappa
WestRock Company.
Sonoco Products Company
Bryce Corporation
Visy
Pratt Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flexible Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flexible Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Uncoated Paper
1.2.3 Coater Paper
1.2.4 Sack Kraft Paper
1.2.5 Gift Wraps
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flexible Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Chemicals & Fertilizers
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Automotive & Allied Industries
1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.7 Consumer Goods
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flexible Paper Production
2.1 Global Flexible Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flexible Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flexible Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flexible Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flexible Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flexible Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flexible Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flexible Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flexible Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flexible Paper Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/