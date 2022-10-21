Uncategorized

Electric Vehicles (EV) in Defense – Thematic Research

Summary

“Electric Vehicles (EV) in Defense – Thematic Research”, report provides an overview of the electric vehicles market, outlining advances in the technology and key programs. Key investment comes from players including GM Defense, and government funding has benefited a number of players.

 

This report also examines companies who are investing in the development of hybrid electric vehicles in defense, and those who are exploring charging solutions.

 

Key Highlights

– The companies section identifies key players in the market, and in what areas they are making investments.

– The report also identifies market opportunities, outlining which direction the market is likely to take.

Scope

– Key themes in electric vehicles in defense development are established, both in terms of defense trends, technology trends, regulatory trends and macroeconomic trends.

– In particular this report identifies market trends over the next 24 months, outlining which sectors are likely to benefit from increased spending on electric vehicles in defense.

– This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our “thematic engine”.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine potential investment opportunities based on trend analysis and market projections.

– Gaining an understanding of the market surrounding the hydrogen aircraft theme.

– Understanding how hydrogen aircraft spending will fit into the overall market and what spending areas are being prioritized.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Executive summary
Players
Technology briefing
Trends
Industry analysis
Impact on Defense
Value chain
Companies
Glossary
Further reading
Our thematic research methodology
About GlobalData
