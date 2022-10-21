PBT Engineering Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PBT Engineering Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PBT Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Unreinforced Grade
Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
Flame-retardant Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Mechanical Equipment
Others
By Company
BASF
Changchun
Lanxess
Sabic
Shinkong
DuPont
DSM
Mitsubishi
Ticona (Celanese)
WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
Kolon
Toray
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
BlueStar
LG Chem
Nan Ya
Evonik
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PBT Engineering Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Unreinforced Grade
1.2.3 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced
1.2.4 Flame-retardant Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Production
2.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PBT Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PBT Engine
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/