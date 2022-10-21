PMMA Engineering Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PMMA Engineering Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PMMA Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
General PMMA
Heat Resistant PMMA
Impact Resistant PMMA
Segment by Application
Construction
Photoelectricity
Lighting
Transportation
Others
By Company
Mitsubishi Chemical
Advent International
Chi Mei
Arkema
Sumitomo Chemical
LG MMA
Double Elephant Optical Material
Kuraray
Plaskolite
Asahi Kasei
PTTGM
Shanghai Jingqi
Zhongmeng Longxin
Lotte MCC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PMMA Engineering Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General PMMA
1.2.3 Heat Resistant PMMA
1.2.4 Impact Resistant PMMA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Photoelectricity
1.3.4 Lighting
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Production
2.1 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PMMA Engineering Plastics Sal
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/