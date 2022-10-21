Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Waterproof Membrane
Reinforced Asphalt Film
Monolayer Film
Liquid Roof
Frankincense Asphalt System
Segment by Application
Residential
Business
Industrial
By Company
Altena Group
Axter
BMI Icopal
Chesterfelt
G & B
ICB Waterproofing
Imperbit Membrane Industries
Index
Renolit Waterproofing Roofing
Sika
Texsa
Tor Coatings
Alumasc Roofing Systems
Ayton Products
Bailey Total Building Envelope
Bauder
Bitufa UK
Carlisle Construction Materials
Casali
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterproof Membrane
1.2.3 Reinforced Asphalt Film
1.2.4 Monolayer Film
1.2.5 Liquid Roof
1.2.6 Frankincense Asphalt System
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Business
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Production
2.1 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flat Roof Waterproofing
