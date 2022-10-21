Semiconductor Precursor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Semiconductor Precursor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Precursor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Zr-Precursor

Si-Precursor

Ti-Precursor

Hf-precursor

Others

Segment by Application

Deposition

Etching

Doping

Others

By Company

SK Materials

DuPont

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck KGaA

TANAKA Precious Metals

ADEKA

Versum Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Precursor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Precursor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Zr-Precursor

1.2.3 Si-Precursor

1.2.4 Ti-Precursor

1.2.5 Hf-precursor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Precursor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Deposition

1.3.3 Etching

1.3.4 Doping

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Semiconductor Precursor Production

2.1 Global Semiconductor Precursor Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Precursor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Precursor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Precursor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Precursor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Semiconductor Precursor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Semiconductor Precursor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Semiconductor Precursor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Semiconductor Precursor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Semiconductor Precursor Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Se

