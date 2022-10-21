Nylon Engineering Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Nylon Engineering Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PA6
PA66
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Appliances
Mechanical Equipment
Others
By Company
BASF
DuPont
DSM
Lanxess
EMS-GRIVORY
China XD Group
UBE
Kingfa
AdvanSix
Domo Chem
Toray
LIBOLON
CGN Juner New Material
Zhejiang Yongxing New Materials
Nanjing Julong Science & Technology
Nytex
Nanjing DELLON
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
