Global Forgings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Forgings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Forgings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Closed Die Forgings
Open Die Forgings
Rolled Rings Forgings
Segment by Application
Powertrain Components
Chassis Components
Transmission Parts
Other Parts
By Company
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Aichi Steel
Thyssenkrupp
AAM
Bharat Forge Limited
KOBELCO
WanXiang
FAW
Arconic
Mahindra Forgings Europe
Farinia Group
Longcheng Forging
Sinotruck
Dongfeng Forging
Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging
Sypris Solutions
Ashok Leyland Limited
Allegheny Technologies
VDM Metals
CITIC Heavy Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Forgings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Forgings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Closed Die Forgings
1.2.3 Open Die Forgings
1.2.4 Rolled Rings Forgings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Forgings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Powertrain Components
1.3.3 Chassis Components
1.3.4 Transmission Parts
1.3.5 Other Parts
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Forgings Production
2.1 Global Forgings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Forgings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Forgings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Forgings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Forgings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Forgings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Forgings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Forgings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Forgings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Forgings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Forgings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Forgings by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Forgings Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Forgings Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
