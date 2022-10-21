Natural Color Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Natural Color market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Color market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Caramel Color
Capsanthin
Turmeric
Carotenoids
Annatto
Red Beet
Spirulina
Chlorophyll
Others
Segment by Application
Soy Sauces
Foods
Soft Drink
Alcoholic Beverage
Others
By Company
Chr. Hansen
Chenguang Biotech Group
DDW
Naturex
Sethness
Yunnan Rainbow Biotech
Synthite Industries
San-Ei-Gen
Nigay
GNT
Roha
Sensient
Kemin
Shandong Tianyin Biotechnology
Döhler
Diana Food
Qianhe
Kancor
Kalsec
Dongzhixing Biotech
Amano
FELIX
Akay Group
Plant Lipids
SECNA Group
Aipu
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Natural Color Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Natural Color Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Caramel Color
1.2.3 Capsanthin
1.2.4 Turmeric
1.2.5 Carotenoids
1.2.6 Annatto
1.2.7 Red Beet
1.2.8 Spirulina
1.2.9 Chlorophyll
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Natural Color Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Soy Sauces
1.3.3 Foods
1.3.4 Soft Drink
1.3.5 Alcoholic Beverage
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Natural Color Production
2.1 Global Natural Color Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Natural Color Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Natural Color Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Natural Color Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Natural Color Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Natural Color Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Natural Color Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Natural Color Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Natural Color Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Natural Color Sales by Region
