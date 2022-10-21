Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
General Grade
Modified Grade
Segment by Application
Water-based Adhesives
Non-wovens
Paper and Paperboard Coatings
Carpet Backings
Construction Products
By Company
Henkel
Vinavil
H.B. Fuller
Dow
Arkema
Celanese
Chang Chun Group
ITW Polymers
3M
Wacker
AkzoNobel
Liaoning Lushi Chemical
Guangzhou Yijiang Chem
Hexion
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General Grade
1.2.3 Modified Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water-based Adhesives
1.3.3 Non-wovens
1.3.4 Paper and Paperboard Coatings
1.3.5 Carpet Backings
1.3.6 Construction Products
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Acetate
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/