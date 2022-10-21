PV Bonding Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

PV Bonding Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PV Bonding Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxy-based Adhesive

Polyurethane-based Adhesive

Silicon–based Adhesive

Others

Segment by Application

Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Thin Film Solar Cell

Other

By Company

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Henkel

Evonik Industries

Epic Resins

Dow

Sika

Wacker Chemie AG

LORD Corp

Shanghai Huitian New Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PV Bonding Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxy-based Adhesive

1.2.3 Polyurethane-based Adhesive

1.2.4 Silicon–based Adhesive

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell

1.3.3 Thin Film Solar Cell

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Production

2.1 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PV Bonding Adhesives Sales b

