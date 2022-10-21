Global Metal New Materials for Military Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal New Materials for Military market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal New Materials for Military market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Electrolytic Cobalt
Rhenium
Beryllium
Carbon Fiber
Titanium Alloy
Segment by Application
Aircraft Engine
Aviation Fasteners
Inertial Guidance System for Aircraft and Missiles
Aviation Structural Parts
Aerospace Heat Protection Material
Others
By Company
Toray
Mitsubishi Rayon
Toho Tenax
Hexcel
Formosa Plastics Corp
SGL
PCC
VSMPO-AVISMA
ATI
Carpenter
Alcoa
BAOTAI
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Nornickel
OM Group
Rhenium Alloys
Heraeus
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.
Materion Corp
Ulba Metallurgical Plant
Fuyun Hengsheng Beryllium Industry
Northwest Rare Metal Materials Research Institute Ningxia Co.Ltd
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal New Materials for Military Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electrolytic Cobalt
1.2.3 Rhenium
1.2.4 Beryllium
1.2.5 Carbon Fiber
1.2.6 Titanium Alloy
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal New Materials for Military Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aircraft Engine
1.3.3 Aviation Fasteners
1.3.4 Inertial Guidance System for Aircraft and Missiles
1.3.5 Aviation Structural Parts
1.3.6 Aerospace Heat Protection Material
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Metal New Materials for Military Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Metal New Materials for Military Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Metal New Materials for Military Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Metal New Materials for Military Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Metal New Materials for Military Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Metal New Materials for Military Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Metal New Materials for Military Industry Trends
2.3.2 Metal New Materials for Military Market Drivers
2.3.3 Metal New Materials for Military Market Challenges
2.3.4 Metal New Mate
