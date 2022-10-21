Uncategorized

Global Bulk Explosives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Bulk Explosives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bulk Explosives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

Segment by Application

Civil

Military

By Company

Orica

MAXAM

AEL

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC Groupe

Anhui Jiangnan

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bulk Explosives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bulk Explosives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
1.2.3 ANFO
1.2.4 Emulsion Explosive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bulk Explosives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Civil
1.3.3 Military
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bulk Explosives Production
2.1 Global Bulk Explosives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bulk Explosives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bulk Explosives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bulk Explosives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bulk Explosives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bulk Explosives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bulk Explosives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bulk Explosives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bulk Explosives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bulk Explosives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bulk Explosives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bulk Explosives by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Bulk Explosives Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Bulk Exp

 

