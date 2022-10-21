Glass Fiber Mat Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass Fiber Mat market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber Mat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wet-Laid Process
Dry-Laid Process
Segment by Application
Roof Material
Plasterboard
Electronics & Automobiles
Floor Covering
Others
By Company
Johns Manville
Owens Corning
Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Jiangsu Changhai Composite
Saint-Gobain
Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass
Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Mat Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wet-Laid Process
1.2.3 Dry-Laid Process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roof Material
1.3.3 Plasterboard
1.3.4 Electronics & Automobiles
1.3.5 Floor Covering
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Production
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Mat Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Mat Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Glass Fiber Mat by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global G
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/