Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Less than 30 mesh
30-50 mesh
50-70 mesh
More than 70 mesh
Segment by Application
Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting
Hot Box Resin Casting
Cold Box Resin Casting
Furan Resin Casting
By Company
Sibelco
HA-International
Western Foundry Products
Kore Mart Limited
Samarth Magna Group
Asahi Yukizai
Yamakawa Sangyo
Chin Chang Silica Sand
Asahi Modi Materials
Laxmi Shell Industries
Covia Metals and Foundry Solutions
U.S. Silica
Hi-Crush Partners
Preferred Sands
Jiangsu Minjiang Mining Industry
Lianxin Casting Sand Group
Ningbo Tianyang Technology
Beijing Qisintal New Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less than 30 mesh
1.2.3 30-50 mesh
1.2.4 50-70 mesh
1.2.5 More than 70 mesh
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Heat-resistant Casting Resin Casting
1.3.3 Hot Box Resin Casting
1.3.4 Cold Box Resin Casting
1.3.5 Furan Resin Casting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production
2.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Resin-coated Sand (RCS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Resin-coate
