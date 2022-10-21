Uncategorized

Admixtures for Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Admixtures for Concrete market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Admixtures for Concrete market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Concrete Water Reducers

Concrete Expanding Agent

Concrete Accelerator

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

By Company

Sika

Sobute New Material

BASF

KZJ New Materials

GCP Applied Technologies

Fosroc

Mapei

Guangdong Redwall New Materials

Arkema

Shijiazhuang Yucai

Kao Chemicals

Shanxi Kaidi

Shangdong Huawei

Liaoning Kelong

Takemoto

Huangteng Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Admixtures for Concrete Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Admixtures for Concrete Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Concrete Water Reducers
1.2.3 Concrete Expanding Agent
1.2.4 Concrete Accelerator
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Admixtures for Concrete Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Concrete
1.3.3 Pre-cast Concrete Units
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Admixtures for Concrete Production
2.1 Global Admixtures for Concrete Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Admixtures for Concrete Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Admixtures for Concrete Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Admixtures for Concrete Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Admixtures for Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Admixtures for Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Admixtures for Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Admixtures for Concrete Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Admixtures for Concrete Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Admixtures for Concrete Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Admixtures for Con

 

