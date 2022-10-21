Uncategorized

2-vinylpyridine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-vinylpyridine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-vinylpyridine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

97% Purity

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical industry

Ion Exchange Resin

Dye

Photographic Industry

Other

By Company

Zibo Zhangdian Oriental Chemical

Career Henan Chemical

Vertellus

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-vinylpyridine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-vinylpyridine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 97% Purity
1.2.3 98% Purity
1.2.4 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-vinylpyridine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical industry
1.3.3 Ion Exchange Resin
1.3.4 Dye
1.3.5 Photographic Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-vinylpyridine Production
2.1 Global 2-vinylpyridine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-vinylpyridine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-vinylpyridine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-vinylpyridine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-vinylpyridine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-vinylpyridine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-vinylpyridine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-vinylpyridine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-vinylpyridine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-vinylpyridine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-vinylpyridine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-vinylpyridine by Region (2023-2028)
 

 

