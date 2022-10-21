Uncategorized

Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hot Rolled Coil Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Rolled Coil Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness?3mm)

Hot Rolled Coils (Thicknessbelow 3mm)

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Other

By Company

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hot Rolled Coil Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness?3mm)
1.2.3 Hot Rolled Coils (Thicknessbelow 3mm)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Home Appliance
1.3.5 Machinery
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Production
2.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Hot Rolled Coil Steel Sale

 

