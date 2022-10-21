Global Inoculant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Inoculant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inoculant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Seed Inoculants

Soil Inoculants

Segment by Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

By Company

Novozymes A/S

BASF

Dow

Advanced Biological Marketing

Verdesian Life Sciences

Brettyoung

Bayer Cropscience

BioSoja

Rizobacter

KALO

Loveland Products

Mycorrhizal

Premier Tech

Leading Bio-agricultural

Xitebio Technologies

Agnition

Horticultural Alliance

New Edge Microbials

Legume Technology

Syngenta

AMMS

Alosca Technologies

Groundwork BioAg

Zhongnong Fuyuan

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Inoculant Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Inoculant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Seed Inoculants

1.2.3 Soil Inoculants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Inoculant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.3 Cereals & Grains

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Inoculant Production

2.1 Global Inoculant Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Inoculant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Inoculant Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Inoculant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Inoculant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Inoculant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Inoculant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Inoculant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Inoculant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Inoculant Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Inoculant Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Inoculant by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Inoculant Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Inoculant Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Inoculant Revenue by Region (2023-202

