Global ANFO Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
ANFO market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ANFO market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Powder Type
Granular Type
Segment by Application
Military
Civil
By Company
Orica
MAXAM
AEL
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
ENAEX
Sasol
Yunnan Civil Explosive
Solar Explosives
Gezhouba Explosive
EPC Groupe
Anhui Jiangnan
Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
Nanling Civil Explosive
BME Mining
NOF Corporation
IDEAL
Sichuan Yahua
AUSTIN
Kailong Chemical
Leiming Kehua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ANFO Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ANFO Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powder Type
1.2.3 Granular Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ANFO Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Civil
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global ANFO Production
2.1 Global ANFO Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global ANFO Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global ANFO Production by Region
2.3.1 Global ANFO Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global ANFO Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global ANFO Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global ANFO Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global ANFO Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global ANFO Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global ANFO Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global ANFO Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales ANFO by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global ANFO Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global ANFO Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global ANFO Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/