Nonane-1,9-diol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Nonane-1,9-diol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nonane-1,9-diol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Company

Kuraray

Zhejiang Boju New Material

Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

Changyu Group

Shandong Guangtong New Materials

Chemspon Bio-Tech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nonane-1,9-diol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Polyol
1.3.3 Polyurethane
1.3.4 Flavors and Fragrances
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Production
2.1 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Nonane-1,9-diol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Nonane-1,9-diol by Region (2023-2028)
