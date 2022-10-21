Global Scandium Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Scandium Alloys market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scandium Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Al-Sc

Mg-Sc

Others

Segment by Application

Defense & Aerospace

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Other

By Company

RUSAL

Intermix-met

KBM Master Alloys

Stanford Advanced Materials

HNRE

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Guangxi Maoxin

AMG Aluminum

Codos

TOPM

Shanghai Diyang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scandium Alloys Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Scandium Alloys Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Al-Sc

1.2.3 Mg-Sc

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Scandium Alloys Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Scandium Alloys Production

2.1 Global Scandium Alloys Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Scandium Alloys Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Scandium Alloys Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Scandium Alloys Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Scandium Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Scandium Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Scandium Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Scandium Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Scandium Alloys Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Scandium Alloys Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Scandium Alloys Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Scandium Alloys by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Scandium Alloys Revenue by Region



