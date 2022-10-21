1,9-nonanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1,9-nonanediol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,9-nonanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
98% Purity
99% Purity
Segment by Application
Polyester Polyol
Polyurethane
Flavors and Fragrances
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
By Company
Kuraray
Zhejiang Boju New Material
Qingdao Lilai Chemicals
Changyu Group
Shandong Guangtong New Materials
Chemspon Bio-Tech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,9-nonanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Polyol
1.3.3 Polyurethane
1.3.4 Flavors and Fragrances
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Production
2.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,9-nonanediol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,9-nonanediol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,9-nonanediol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 1,9-nonanediol Reven
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/