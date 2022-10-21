Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether offers numerous benefits in coating, ink, and cleaner applications. It is an excellent solvent for many coatings resin types, including alkyd, phenolic, maleic, epoxy, and nitrocellulose resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether in global, including the following market information:

The global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether include Dow, Eastman, KH Neochem Co., Ltd., INEOS Oxide, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Anhui Lixing Chemical and YIDA CHEMICAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Glycol Dibutyl Ether Companies

