1,10-decanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1,10-decanediol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,10-decanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

Segment by Application

Polyester Polyol

Polyurethane

Flavors and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Company

Zhonglan Industry

Shandong Guangtong New Materials

Zhejiang Boju New Material

Qingdao Lilai Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,10-decanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyester Polyol

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Flavors and Fragrances

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 1,10-decanediol Production

2.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 1,10-decanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 1,10-decanediol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 1,10-decanediol Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales 1,10-decanediol by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global 1,10

