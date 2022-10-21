Uncategorized

Global Lithium Tantalate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lithium Tantalate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Tantalate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acoustic Grade

Optical Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric Transducers

Pyroelectric

Other

By Company

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Orient Tantalum Industry

Oxide Corporation

Korth Kristalle

SIOM

Castech

CETC

Crystalwise

Shanghai Dongcheng Electronic Materials

United Crystal

Dayoptics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium Tantalate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium Tantalate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acoustic Grade
1.2.3 Optical Grade
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium Tantalate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Surface Acoustic Wave
1.3.3 Electro-Optical
1.3.4 Piezoelectric Transducers
1.3.5 Pyroelectric
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lithium Tantalate Production
2.1 Global Lithium Tantalate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lithium Tantalate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lithium Tantalate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lithium Tantalate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lithium Tantalate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lithium Tantalate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lithium Tantalate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lithium Tantalate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lithium Tantalate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lithium Tantalate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Lithium Tantalate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales L

 

