Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning include Sanhua Holding Group, DENSO, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Yinlun, Aotecar New Energy Technology, HASCO, Hanon Systems, SONGZ and Zhongding Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct

Indirect

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BEV

PHEV

Others

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sanhua Holding Group

DENSO

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Yinlun

Aotecar New Energy Technology

HASCO

Hanon Systems

SONGZ

Zhongding Group

Mahle

TENGLONG

Valeo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive CO2 Heat Pump Air Conditioning Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

