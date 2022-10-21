Internal Heat Exchanger (IHX) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

To reduce the impact on climate change and under international pressure to reduce the cO2 emissions for vehicle refrigerants used in mobile HVac and refrigerant systems, the new refrigerant R1234yf has been introduced.

In comparison to R134a systems, the new refrigerant is at a disadvantage as R1234yf absorbs slightly less energy per unit of flow in a refrigerant cycle. In order to increase the performance level to that of R134a it is advised to use an Internal Heat exchanger (IHX).

An Internal Heat exchanger (IHX) is used to transfer heat between the low side pressure and the high pressure flow circuits. Its function is to improve system performance by further sub-cooling the refrigerant being supplied to the evaporator through the refrigerant control device. In fact a tube in a tube.

The global key manufacturers of Internal Heat Exchanger (IHX) include Denso Corporation, Valeo, Continental, Marelli, TI Fluid Systems, Hanon Systems, Burgaflex, Nichirin and Subros.

We surveyed the Internal Heat Exchanger (IHX) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

