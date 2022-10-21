2-butynoic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-butynoic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-butynoic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
98% Purity
99% Purity
Segment by Application
Organic Synthesis
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
By Company
Xiaoxian Tianxingjian Chemical Technology
Zhejiang Regen Chemical
Anqing CHICO Pharmaceutical
Nanjing Youshun Fine Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-butynoic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-butynoic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 98% Purity
1.2.3 99% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-butynoic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Organic Synthesis
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-butynoic Acid Production
2.1 Global 2-butynoic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-butynoic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-butynoic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-butynoic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-butynoic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-butynoic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-butynoic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-butynoic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-butynoic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-butynoic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-butynoic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-butynoic Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-butynoic Acid Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global 2-butynoi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/