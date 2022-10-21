HD Map for Autonomous Driving Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A high-definition map (HD map) is a highly accurate map used in autonomous driving, containing details not normally present on traditional maps. HD maps contain information about the exact positions of pedestrian crossings, traffic lights/signs, barriers and more. This is necessary for autonomous driving. The HD Map for Autonomous Driving market covers Crowdsourcing Model and Centralized Mode. The typical players include Here, TomTom, Google, Alibaba (AutoNavi), Navinfo, Mobieye, Baidu, Dynamic Map Platform (DMP), NVIDIA, Sanborn,etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HD Map for Autonomous Driving in Global, including the following market information:

The global HD Map for Autonomous Driving market was valued at 1384.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 48.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-hd-map-for-autonomous-driving-forecast-2022-2028-427

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crowdsourcing Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HD Map for Autonomous Driving include Here, TomTom, Google, Alibaba (AutoNavi), Navinfo, Mobieye, Baidu, Dynamic Map Platform (DMP) and NVIDIA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HD Map for Autonomous Driving companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-hd-map-for-autonomous-driving-forecast-2022-2028-427

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HD Map for Autonomous Driving Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HD Map for Autonomous Driving Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Driving Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Driving Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Driving Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HD Map for Autonomous Driving Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HD Map for Autonomous Driving Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HD Map for Autonomous Driving Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 HD Map for Autonomous Driving Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies HD Map for Autonomous Driving Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HD Map for Autonomous Driving Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 HD Map for Autonomous Driving Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-hd-map-for-autonomous-driving-forecast-2022-2028-427

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Autonomous Driving Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Autonomous Driving Lidar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commercial Vehicle Autonomous Driving Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications