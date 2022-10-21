Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Battery Grade
Segment by Application
Lithium Battery Electrolyte
Chemical Solvent
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Organic Synthesis
Others
By Company
Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group
Liaoyang Best Group
Liaoning Ganglong Chemical
Yingkou Hengyang New Energy Chemical
Liaoning Huifu Chemical
Haike Group
Liaoyang Dongchang Chemical
Mitsui Fine Chemicals
Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical
Liaoning Jiazhi Chemicals
Liaoyang Xinyou Chemical
GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech
Tongling Jintai
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Battery Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lithium Battery Electrolyte
1.3.3 Chemical Solvent
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.5 Organic Synthesis
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Production
2.1 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ethylmethyl Carbonate (EMC) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ethy
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/