Radial Agriculture Tires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radial agriculture tire is a particular design of agriculture vehicle tire. The cord plies of radial agriculture tires are arranged at 90 degrees to the direction of travel, and the under-tread area is wrapped around the circumference of the tire by radial belts of steel or fabric. With a radial tire, sidewall flex is not transferred to the tread, allowing for more even wear. This means the tread on a radial tire can last 2?3 times longer than a bias tire?s tread.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radial Agriculture Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radial Agriculture Tires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radial Agriculture Tires market was valued at 2105.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2931.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 1600mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radial Agriculture Tires include Michelin, Bridgestone, Titan International, Trelleborg, Yokohama Tire, Nokian, Apollo Tyres, Tianjin Construction Group and BKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radial Agriculture Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 1600mm

Between 1600-2000mm

More than 2000mm

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tractors

Harvesters

Others

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radial Agriculture Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radial Agriculture Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radial Agriculture Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radial Agriculture Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Titan International

Trelleborg

Yokohama Tire

Nokian

Apollo Tyres

Tianjin Construction Group

BKT

Guizhou Tyre

Taishan Tyre

Shandong Zhentai

Xugong Tyres

Double Coin

CEAT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radial Agriculture Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radial Agriculture Tires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radial Agriculture Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radial Agriculture Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radial Agriculture Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radial Agriculture Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radial Agriculture Tires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radial Agriculture Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radial Agriculture Tires Companies

4 S

