Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The motor controller is mainly composed of heat dissipation module, power semiconductor module, control module, drive module and thin film capacitor, among which the control module includes control chip and power circuit board. The power semiconductor module mainly uses IGBT1 module. As an important signal and energy transmission component in new energy vehicles, the motor controller, on the one hand, receives information from the vehicle controller and control mechanism (brake pedal, accelerator pedal, gear shifting mechanism) to control the work of the motor, and on the other hand, converts the electric energy in the battery into the electric energy that drives the motor.The voltage and current of the driving motor are controlled by the motor controller integrated circuit, and the motor controller can make it work in accordance with the set direction, speed, Angle and response time, so as to control the starting and stopping state, advance and retreat speed, climbing strength and other driving states of the new energy vehicle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Motor Controller in global, including the following market information:

The global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller market was valued at 9388.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Voltage (24 to 144V) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Motor Controller include Tesla, ZF, BYD, BorgWarner, Bosch, Inovance Automotive, Zapi, Denso and Curtis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Vehicle Motor Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

