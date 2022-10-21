Asphalt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Asphalt is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum. It may be found in natural deposits or may be a refined product, and is classed as a pitch.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt in global, including the following market information:
Global Asphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Asphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Asphalt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Asphalt market was valued at 157.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 210.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asphalt include BP, CEMEX, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial Oil, Owens Corning, Shell International and Total, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Asphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Additives
Mixtures
Others
Global Asphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roadways
Waterproofing
Others
Global Asphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Asphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Asphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Asphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Asphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BP
CEMEX
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Imperial Oil
Owens Corning
Shell International
Total
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asphalt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asphalt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asphalt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asphalt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asphalt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asphalt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asphalt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asphalt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asphalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Asphalt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Additives
4.1.3 Mixtures
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Asphalt Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Asphalt
