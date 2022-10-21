ATM Slide Rails Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As the banking industry is growing and there is an increase in demand to address the growing banking-related services and queries, ATMs provide an alternative for such branches. ATMs are a fast way to avail banking facilities and services beyond the normal working hours of a bank. Due to this ATMs are kept inside the bank, off the branch, and at specific locations where there is no requirement for a new branch, and ATM is sufficient to cater to the needs of end-users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ATM Slide Rails in global, including the following market information:

Global ATM Slide Rails Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ATM Slide Rails Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five ATM Slide Rails companies in 2021 (%)

The global ATM Slide Rails market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Extension Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ATM Slide Rails include Sun Chain Metal, TAKACHIHO KOHEKI (TK), THK, Accuride, Chambrelan, Genmega and Rollon., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ATM Slide Rails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ATM Slide Rails Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ATM Slide Rails Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Extension

Partial Extension

Over Extension

Global ATM Slide Rails Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ATM Slide Rails Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banking

Others

Global ATM Slide Rails Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ATM Slide Rails Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ATM Slide Rails revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ATM Slide Rails revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ATM Slide Rails sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies ATM Slide Rails sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sun Chain Metal

TAKACHIHO KOHEKI (TK)

THK

Accuride

Chambrelan

Genmega

Rollon.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ATM Slide Rails Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ATM Slide Rails Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ATM Slide Rails Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ATM Slide Rails Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ATM Slide Rails Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ATM Slide Rails Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ATM Slide Rails Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ATM Slide Rails Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ATM Slide Rails Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ATM Slide Rails Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ATM Slide Rails Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ATM Slide Rails Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ATM Slide Rails Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATM Slide Rails Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ATM Slide Rails Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATM Slide Rails Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ATM Slide Rails Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Full Extensio

