Corrugated Metal Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Corrugated Metal Panels are rippled metal sheets that are used primarily for roofing, decking, flooring, and siding. Corrugated sheet metal is tough, light weight, weather resistant and practical.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Metal Panels in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Corrugated Metal Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Metal Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Metal Panels include Kingspan, Morin, Bridger Steel, ATAS, AEP Span, Englert, Eastern, Brandner Design and Nucor Building Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Metal Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steel
Aluminum
Copper
Zinc
Others
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roofing
Siding
Exterior Wall
Others
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Metal Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Metal Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Metal Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Corrugated Metal Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingspan
Morin
Bridger Steel
ATAS
AEP Span
Englert
Eastern
Brandner Design
Nucor Building Systems
John W. McDougall
McElroy Metal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Metal Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Metal Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Metal Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Metal Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Metal Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Metal Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Metal Panels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Metal Panels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Metal Panels Companies
4 Sights by Product
