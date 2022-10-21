Flying Car Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A flying car is an urban air traffic vehicle. The concept of this vehicle is a small plane or helicopter that can walk into the home, and can use the sky to fly when the road is congested, cleverly avoiding the inconvenience caused by traffic congestion. However, due to various practical problems, flying cars have not yet become popular among the people, and they only exist in a small amount as a kind of aircraft for display and exhibition.

The Flying Car industry can be broken down into several segments, eVTOL Flying Car, ICE Flying Car, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Vertical Aerospace, Volocopte, Lilium, Joby Aviation, EHang, AeroMobil, PAL-V, Airbus, Opener, Archer Aviation, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flying Car in Global, including the following market information:

The global Flying Car market was valued at 18 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5091.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 123.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

eVTOL Flying Car Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flying Car include Vertical Aerospace, Volocopte, Archer Aviation, Lilium, Beta Technologies, Joby Aviation, Ehang, AeroMobil and PAL-V, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flying Car companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flying Car Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flying Car Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flying Car Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flying Car Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flying Car Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flying Car Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flying Car Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flying Car Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Flying Car Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Flying Car Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flying Car Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flying Car Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flying Car Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Flying Car Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 eVTOL Flying Car

4.1.3 ICE Flying Car

4.2 By Type – Glob

