Automotive Motor Core Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Motor Core in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Motor Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Motor Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Motor Core companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Motor Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Welded motor core Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Motor Core include Mitsui High-tec, Fine-Stamping, JFE, Zhejiang Shiri Electromechanical Technology, r.bourgeois, Jiangsu Lianbo Precision Technology, ChangyingXinzhi, YONGRONG Power and POSCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Motor Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Motor Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Motor Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Welded motor core

Interlocking motor core

Buckle stack motor core

Bonding motor core

Global Automotive Motor Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Motor Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

NEV

PHEV

Global Automotive Motor Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Motor Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Motor Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Motor Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Motor Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Motor Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui High-tec

Fine-Stamping

JFE

Zhejiang Shiri Electromechanical Technology

r.bourgeois

Jiangsu Lianbo Precision Technology

ChangyingXinzhi

YONGRONG Power

POSCO

Foshan Precision Power Technology

XLDJ

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Motor Core Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Motor Core Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Motor Core Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Motor Core Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Motor Core Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Motor Core Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Motor Core Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Motor Core Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Motor Core Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Motor Core Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Motor Core Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Motor Core Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Motor Core Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Motor Core Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Motor Core Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Motor Core Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

