Automotive Data Acquisition System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Data Acquisition System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Data Acquisition System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Data Acquisition System include Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Captronic Systems, Campbell Scientific, Validyne Engineering, DEWETRON, Assured Systems, dSPACE, Dewesoft and DTS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Data Acquisition System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Automotive
Defense Ground Mobile Vehicles
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Data Acquisition System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Data Acquisition System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.
Captronic Systems
Campbell Scientific
Validyne Engineering
DEWETRON
Assured Systems
dSPACE
Dewesoft
DTS
HBK
Elektrobit
FEV Group
Kistler Group
AstroNova
Computer Controlled Solutions Ltd
Noregon
Link Engineering Company
Vector
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Data Acquisition System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Data Acquisition System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Data Acquisition System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Data Acquisition System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Data Acquisition System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Data Acquisition Syste
