Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vacuum insulated glass is used in various applications such as roof lights, windows, doors, roof glazing, and glass façade. Vacuum insulated glass windows are used in buildings, as the glass avoids conduction and convection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Insulated Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Vacuum Insulated Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Insulated Glass market was valued at 4098.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4763 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Insulated Glass include AGC, Vishvesh Glass, Panasonic Corporation, LandGlass Technologies, V-Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Insulated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laminated Glass
Multilayer Glass
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AGC
Vishvesh Glass
Panasonic Corporation
LandGlass Technologies
V-Glass
Nippon Sheet Glass
Guardian Glass
Taiwan Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Insulated Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Insulated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Insulated Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Insulated Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Insulated Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
