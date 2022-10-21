Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vacuum insulated glass is used in various applications such as roof lights, windows, doors, roof glazing, and glass façade. Vacuum insulated glass windows are used in buildings, as the glass avoids conduction and convection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Insulated Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Vacuum Insulated Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vacuum Insulated Glass market was valued at 4098.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4763 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Insulated Glass include AGC, Vishvesh Glass, Panasonic Corporation, LandGlass Technologies, V-Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vacuum Insulated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laminated Glass

Multilayer Glass

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Vacuum Insulated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC

Vishvesh Glass

Panasonic Corporation

LandGlass Technologies

V-Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Guardian Glass

Taiwan Glass

