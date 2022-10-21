OPGW Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is a dual functioning cable. It is designed to replace traditional static / shield / earth wires on overhead transmission lines with the added benefit of containing optical fibers which can be used for telecommunications purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of OPGW Cable in global, including the following market information:
Global OPGW Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global OPGW Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five OPGW Cable companies in 2021 (%)
The global OPGW Cable market was valued at 478.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 578.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Layer Stranding Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OPGW Cable include Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric, Sterlite Technologies, ZTT International and Tratos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the OPGW Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OPGW Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OPGW Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Layer Stranding Structure
Central Tube Design
Global OPGW Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OPGW Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Below 220 KV
220-500 KV
Above 500 KV
Global OPGW Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OPGW Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies OPGW Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies OPGW Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies OPGW Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies OPGW Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian Group
Fujikura Group
Furukawa Electric
Sumitomo Electric
Sterlite Technologies
ZTT International
Tratos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OPGW Cable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global OPGW Cable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global OPGW Cable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global OPGW Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global OPGW Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global OPGW Cable Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OPGW Cable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global OPGW Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global OPGW Cable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global OPGW Cable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global OPGW Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OPGW Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers OPGW Cable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OPGW Cable Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OPGW Cable Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OPGW Cable Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global OPGW Cable Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Layer Stranding Structure
4.1.3 Central Tube Design
4.2 By Type – Global OPGW Cable
