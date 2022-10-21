OPGW Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is a dual functioning cable. It is designed to replace traditional static / shield / earth wires on overhead transmission lines with the added benefit of containing optical fibers which can be used for telecommunications purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of OPGW Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global OPGW Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OPGW Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five OPGW Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global OPGW Cable market was valued at 478.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 578.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Layer Stranding Structure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OPGW Cable include Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric, Sterlite Technologies, ZTT International and Tratos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the OPGW Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OPGW Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OPGW Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Layer Stranding Structure

Central Tube Design

Global OPGW Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OPGW Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 220 KV

220-500 KV

Above 500 KV

Global OPGW Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OPGW Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OPGW Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OPGW Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OPGW Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies OPGW Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian Group

Fujikura Group

Furukawa Electric

Sumitomo Electric

Sterlite Technologies

ZTT International

Tratos

